Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.60. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $135.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Evercore lowered their price target on Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

