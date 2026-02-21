Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Plexus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,655,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $198.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.81. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $211.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $873,767.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,302.94. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,350. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,220,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

