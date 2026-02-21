CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in CarGurus by 661.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Key CarGurus News

Here are the key news stories impacting CarGurus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong profitability: CarGurus reported $0.63 EPS vs. $0.61 consensus and showed healthy margins and return on equity, giving confidence in earnings quality. MarketBeat: Q4 results

Q4 EPS beat and strong profitability: CarGurus reported $0.63 EPS vs. $0.61 consensus and showed healthy margins and return on equity, giving confidence in earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue guidance for FY2026 and Q1: Management set FY revenue around $997.7M–$1.0B (above consensus ~$970.9M) and Q1 revenue guidance $240.5M–$245.5M (slightly above the $238.8M consensus), which supports top-line momentum. GlobeNewswire: Earnings release

Raised revenue guidance for FY2026 and Q1: Management set FY revenue around $997.7M–$1.0B (above consensus ~$970.9M) and Q1 revenue guidance $240.5M–$245.5M (slightly above the $238.8M consensus), which supports top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback support: CarGurus repurchased ~ $350M in 2025 and announced a new $250M repurchase program for 2026 — a clear capital-return signal that can lift EPS and shareholder value. GlobeNewswire: Buyback details

Share buyback support: CarGurus repurchased ~ $350M in 2025 and announced a new $250M repurchase program for 2026 — a clear capital-return signal that can lift EPS and shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: AI and international growth narrative: Management is accelerating AI-driven product launches and emphasizing international expansion, which analysts highlight as multi-year growth drivers. Seeking Alpha: AI & guidance

AI and international growth narrative: Management is accelerating AI-driven product launches and emphasizing international expansion, which analysts highlight as multi-year growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed guidance nuance — EPS vs. revenue: Q1 EPS guide (0.520–0.580) centers near/barely under consensus (0.560), while revenue guidance is modestly above consensus — investors should watch upcoming quarters to see if EPS catches up to revenue strength. Company slide deck

Mixed guidance nuance — EPS vs. revenue: Q1 EPS guide (0.520–0.580) centers near/barely under consensus (0.560), while revenue guidance is modestly above consensus — investors should watch upcoming quarters to see if EPS catches up to revenue strength. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss in quarter: Reported Q4 revenue ($209.1M) came in well below the consensus (~$239M), which tempers the EPS beat and may worry revenue-focused investors. MarketBeat: Revenue details

Revenue miss in quarter: Reported Q4 revenue ($209.1M) came in well below the consensus (~$239M), which tempers the EPS beat and may worry revenue-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts: RBC and DA Davidson trimmed targets (RBC $40→$34; DA Davidson $37.50→$33.50), which can cap near-term upside despite some analysts retaining positive ratings. The Fly: RBC note

Analyst price-target cuts: RBC and DA Davidson trimmed targets (RBC $40→$34; DA Davidson $37.50→$33.50), which can cap near-term upside despite some analysts retaining positive ratings. Negative Sentiment: Data-security headline: An alleged breach (1.7M records) reported by ShinyHunters creates reputational and potential regulatory risk; investors may view this as a short-term headwind. MSN: Data-breach report

Insider Activity at CarGurus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 16,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $645,702.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 630,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,601,446.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $52,985.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,586.62. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,494. 16.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARG

CarGurus Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 16.60%.CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.