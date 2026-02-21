Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 10685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aperam Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Featured Stories

