PotCoin (POT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $389.20 Thousand

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $389.20 thousand and $18.71 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00081126 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

