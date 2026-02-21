Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 and last traded at GBX 47. Approximately 435,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 197,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £57.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jurriaan Dekkers sold 4,000 shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182, for a total transaction of £7,280. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

