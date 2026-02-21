Lendlease Group (LLESY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Lendlease Group to post earnings of $0.0299 per share and revenue of $1.6425 billion for the quarter.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

LLESY stock remained flat at $3.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

About Lendlease Group

(Get Free Report)

Lendlease Group is a multinational property and infrastructure company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The firm specializes in end-to-end capabilities spanning development, construction, project management, investment, and asset and property management. Its offerings cover residential, commercial, retail, logistics, and social infrastructure sectors, with a focus on sustainable and integrated urban regeneration.

Founded in 1958 by Dutch-born engineer Dick Dusseldorp, Lendlease has grown from its origins in Australian housing development to become a global player.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.