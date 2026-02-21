Fei USD Market Capitalization Achieves $3.43 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $2.79 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004631 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,694,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,438,426 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,694,013.97156425 with 3,438,425.65592056 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98741501 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $2,965.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

