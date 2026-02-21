Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Qtum has a market cap of $101.07 million and $9.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.93 or 0.02907536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,968,920 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Weibo, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

