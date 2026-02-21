SLERF (SLERF) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

SLERF (SLERF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. SLERF has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $188.71 thousand worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SLERF has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (OLD) (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF (OLD) has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF (OLD) is 0.00432346 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $187,491.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

