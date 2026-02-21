Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,985.26 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $18.80 billion and $22.00 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,985.26 or 0.02906560 BTC on major exchanges.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,468,450 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,470,455.24311461. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,960.25501672 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $30,647,195.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

