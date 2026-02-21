Kin (KIN) Price Up 20.1% This Week

Kin (KIN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $60.39 thousand worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,167.75 or 0.99802135 BTC.
Kin Profile
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 2,757,861,681,637 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kin Token Trading
