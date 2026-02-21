Polymesh Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,248,951,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official message board for Polymesh is polymesh.network/discord. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,248,623,965.951444 with 1,026,478,110.069454 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.04463794 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $1,482,310.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

