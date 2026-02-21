SOLVE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.95 Thousand (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $86.95 thousand and $38.50 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve. Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve. Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. Telegram, YouTube, LinkedIn, RedditLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.