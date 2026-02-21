Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $30.0660, with a volume of 3561717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Upstart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 762 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $29,649.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,146.18. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,700. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 1,116.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 256,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,802 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart



Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

See Also

