Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 and last traded at GBX 548, with a volume of 1413593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549.

Personal Assets Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 544.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 533.82.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Assets had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 116.31%.

In other Personal Assets news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 545 per share, with a total value of £2,970.25. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term. It differs from other investment trusts in that its activities are defined not by any particular portfolio specialisation or investment method but by a desire to satisfy the personal requirements of those who invest in it.

