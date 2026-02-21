XYO Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $58.74 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is xyo.network/blog.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00427396 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,564,689.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

