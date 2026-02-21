EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 331,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 110,267 shares.The stock last traded at $136.59 and had previously closed at $138.50.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15.

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

