Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 906,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 801,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 2.46.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia. Klondike Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

