Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $12.75. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.8050, with a volume of 51,830 shares traded.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 34.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues this objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income and equity securities. Its focus is on high-yield corporate debt, bank loans, convertibles, preferred stocks and emerging-market debt instruments.

Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates assets across a range of credit sectors and maturities, blending investment-grade obligations with higher-yielding and non-investment-grade issues.

