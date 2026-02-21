Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.95. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 537,823 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter.

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

Further Reading

