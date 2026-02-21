Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,719,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,371,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

