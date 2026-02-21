State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.75 Million Position in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $84.87.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $2,003,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,813.60. The trade was a 32.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.69 per share, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,986.22. The trade was a 27.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

