Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 214.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,814,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ryder System by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after buying an additional 141,872 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Ryder System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ryder System by 294.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 149.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 87,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of R stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $230.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,249,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,003.33. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Regan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $185,357.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,639.07. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,990. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

