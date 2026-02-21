Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

NYSE GTX opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Key Garrett Motion News

Garrett Motion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2025 results — Garrett reported Q4 EPS of $0.42, topping estimates, with full-year 2025 sales of $3.584B, healthy margins, $310M net income, $403M adjusted free cash flow and $208M in share repurchases (8% fewer shares outstanding). GlobeNewsWire Release

Positive Sentiment: New commercial win for e-cooling compressor in China — Garrett won a volume-production award from Cling for its oil-free, foil-bearing centrifugal E-Cooling compressor for electric buses/trucks, start of production in 2027 (supports industrial/e-mobility growth). GlobeNewsWire E-Cooling

Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.08 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.7%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Dividend Notice

Neutral Sentiment: Detailed disclosures and investor materials — Earnings call transcript and investor presentation are available for deeper read on segment performance, margin drivers and the company's electrification roadmap. Useful for assessing management's cadence and priorities. Earnings Call Transcript Presentation

Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY2026 automotive production outlook — Management flagged a conservative view on FY26 automotive production, which raised investor concern about near-term revenue growth for core turbo business. Outlook Article

Negative Sentiment: Margin compression and guidance uncertainty — Analysts and coverage pieces noted margin pressures in Q4 and flagged that margin compression may overshadow early gains from new industrial cooling initiatives; FY26 revenue guidance was given as a range ($3.6–$3.8B), which some view as conservative relative to consensus. Margin Analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Garrett Motion from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Garrett Motion from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Recommended Stories

