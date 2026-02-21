Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,965,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,518,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $78.41.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

