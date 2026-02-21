TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 7.5%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $107.93 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.75.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,019.48. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $951,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,382,125.95. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,350 shares of company stock worth $6,209,106. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

