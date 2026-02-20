Ultralife (ULBI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). Ultralife had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.88. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultralife

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 28,588 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,951.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,235,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,096.70. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 54,750 shares of company stock worth $310,760 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of energy and communications products for defense, medical, automotive and consumer electronics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Power Systems and Communications Systems. In its Power Systems segment, Ultralife produces lithium-ion rechargeable cells and battery packs, primary lithium batteries, alkaline and rechargeable battery packs, chargers and battery accessories designed to meet demanding performance and safety requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.