Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.00, reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.600-0.000 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $4.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Community Health Systems

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company’s core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.