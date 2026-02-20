Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.38 million.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, VP Neena Reddy acquired 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $103,043.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,043.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,527,000 after purchasing an additional 811,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,065,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,458,000 after acquiring an additional 681,444 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,454,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,005,000 after acquiring an additional 659,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,440,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 826,376 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a $300 million share repurchase program (up to ~5.1% of shares), signaling management believes OBDC is undervalued and providing buyback support for the stock. RTT News: Buyback

Board authorizes a $300 million share repurchase program (up to ~5.1% of shares), signaling management believes OBDC is undervalued and providing buyback support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl and affiliated BDCs agreed to sell $1.4B of direct-lending investments to institutional pension/insurance buyers at ~99.7% of par, unlocking material liquidity and enabling significant return-of-capital distributions. The company also noted a Moody’s upgrade to Baa2, supporting credit profile perceptions. PR Newswire: Asset Sale

Blue Owl and affiliated BDCs agreed to sell $1.4B of direct-lending investments to institutional pension/insurance buyers at ~99.7% of par, unlocking material liquidity and enabling significant return-of-capital distributions. The company also noted a Moody’s upgrade to Baa2, supporting credit profile perceptions. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: OBDC reported EPS of $0.36 (beat consensus by $0.01), declared a $0.37 quarterly dividend (high yield), and reported stable adjusted NII — all supportive fundamentals for income-focused investors. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Q4 results: OBDC reported EPS of $0.36 (beat consensus by $0.01), declared a $0.37 quarterly dividend (high yield), and reported stable adjusted NII — all supportive fundamentals for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management sold loans and raised roughly $1.4B to fund investor payouts and liquidity needs — this addresses near-term redemption pressure but is a tactical move rather than a fundamental earnings change. Seeking Alpha: Sells Loans

Management sold loans and raised roughly $1.4B to fund investor payouts and liquidity needs — this addresses near-term redemption pressure but is a tactical move rather than a fundamental earnings change. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue ($439.5M) missed consensus (~$454M) and some metrics like TII trailed expectations, so while EPS beat, certain operating metrics are mixed. Watch NII/credit trends and NAV movements. Zacks: Metrics vs Estimates

Quarterly revenue ($439.5M) missed consensus (~$454M) and some metrics like TII trailed expectations, so while EPS beat, certain operating metrics are mixed. Watch NII/credit trends and NAV movements. Negative Sentiment: The company said it is not halting investor liquidity overall but has permanently halted quarterly redemptions for its retail-targeted OBDC II fund, replacing redemptions with periodic distributions as assets are sold — a move that spooked retail investors and added to sector unease. US News: Not Halting Liquidity / Redemption Change

The company said it is not halting investor liquidity overall but has permanently halted quarterly redemptions for its retail-targeted OBDC II fund, replacing redemptions with periodic distributions as assets are sold — a move that spooked retail investors and added to sector unease. Negative Sentiment: Reports emphasize growing private-credit unease and show market reaction (shares in affiliated names fell), highlighting reputational and liquidity risks for Blue Owl and the sector after the redemption-policy change. MSN: Private Credit Unease

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

