BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) to Issue Dividend of $1.46 on March 26th

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

BHP Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $75.54.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

