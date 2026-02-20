Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,350.08. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Compass Point raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $72.27 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.