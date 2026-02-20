Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pernix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.78 and traded as low as $34.52. Pernix Group shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 17,871 shares trading hands.

Pernix Group Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

About Pernix Group

Pernix Group, Inc provides integrated construction solutions worldwide. It operates through Construction and Power Services segments. The company offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design/build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and commercial and industrial clients. It also provides engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance services for turn-key power generation technologies, including gas turbine, biomass, hydroelectric, and solar.

