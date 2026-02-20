Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.03 and traded as low as GBX 31.30. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 31.70, with a volume of 70,474 shares traded.
Real Estate Investors Stock Up 1.0%
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.03. The company has a market capitalization of £55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.66.
About Real Estate Investors
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors. The portfolio has no material reliance on a single asset or occupier. On 1st January 2015, the Company converted to a REIT. Real Estate Investment Trusts are listed property investment companies or groups not liable to corporation tax on their rental income or capital gains from their qualifying activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Investors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.