Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANDE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Andersons has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $70.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,755. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Andersons by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Andersons by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Andersons

Here are the key news stories impacting Andersons this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $75 from $65 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying roughly mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a clear catalyst for investor buying. BMO raises target to $75

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $75 from $65 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying roughly mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a clear catalyst for investor buying. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations (reported $2.04 vs. $1.56 est.), with management calling the quarter a record finish and pointing to strength in renewables — supports the earnings narrative and near‑term multiple expansion. Q4 highlights

Q4 results beat EPS expectations (reported $2.04 vs. $1.56 est.), with management calling the quarter a record finish and pointing to strength in renewables — supports the earnings narrative and near‑term multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Management set an ambitious longer‑term target (about $7 EPS by 2028) tied to agribusiness and renewables expansion, which frames upside beyond the current year if execution continues. $7 EPS 2028 target

Management set an ambitious longer‑term target (about $7 EPS by 2028) tied to agribusiness and renewables expansion, which frames upside beyond the current year if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Street models and writeups are being updated after the print; consensus for the current year is still below management’s longer‑term target (analysts expect ~3.11 EPS), so estimates will be watched for upward revisions. Valuation after Q4

Street models and writeups are being updated after the print; consensus for the current year is still below management’s longer‑term target (analysts expect ~3.11 EPS), so estimates will be watched for upward revisions. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined materially (Q4 revenue $2.54B vs. $2.69B expected; down ~18.8% YoY) and net margins remain thin (≈0.9%), which limits the durability of the beat and means top‑line weakness could cap multiple expansion if it persists. Earnings summary and revenue miss

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

