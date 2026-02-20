Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:LOKVU) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:LOKVU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Get Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V stock. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:LOKVU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Live Oak Management Partners V, a privately held investment firm. As a blank‐check issuer, the company’s core mission is to identify and merge with one or more operating businesses, providing them with access to capital markets and strategic resources. Since its formation in 2021, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has been focused on sourcing acquisition opportunities that align with its sponsor’s proven track record of supporting growth‐oriented companies.

The company targets businesses in North America, with particular emphasis on technology‐enabled services such as financial technology, business process outsourcing and other high‐growth sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.