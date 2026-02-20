Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $69.31 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,144. The stock has a market cap of $382.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

