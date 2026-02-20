Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $350.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $249.97 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

