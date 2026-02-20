Hennessy Sustainable ETF (NASDAQ:STNC) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Hennessy Sustainable ETF (NASDAQ:STNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $35.9995. Approximately 82 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Hennessy Sustainable ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Get Hennessy Sustainable ETF alerts:

Hennessy Sustainable ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Sustainable ETF

About Hennessy Sustainable ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Sustainable ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Sustainable ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hennessy Sustainable ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Sustainable ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Sustainable ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Hennessy Stance ESG ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model. STNC was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is issued by Hennessy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Sustainable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Sustainable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.