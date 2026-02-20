Hennessy Sustainable ETF (NASDAQ:STNC) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Hennessy Sustainable ETF (NASDAQ:STNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $35.9995. Approximately 82 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
Hennessy Sustainable ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.
Hennessy Sustainable ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
About Hennessy Sustainable ETF
The Hennessy Stance ESG ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model. STNC was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is issued by Hennessy.
