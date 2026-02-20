Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:GXDW) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:GXDW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.57. 3,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Global X Funds – Global X Thematic Growth ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Global X Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of global region. It invests through other funds in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Thematic Growth Index, by using full replication technique. Global X Funds – Global X Thematic Growth ETF was formed on October 25, 2019 and is domiciled in the United States.
