CO2 Energy Transition (NASDAQ:NOEMU) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.16. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

CO2 Energy Transition Trading Up 5.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

About CO2 Energy Transition

CO2 Energy Transition plc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker NOEMU. Incorporated in Guernsey in 2021, the firm was established to raise capital through an initial public offering and pursue a business combination with companies positioned to benefit from the global shift toward lower-carbon energy solutions. As a blank-check vehicle, CO2 Energy Transition does not operate commercial assets of its own but instead focuses on sourcing, negotiating and completing a merger or acquisition with one or more target businesses.

The company’s primary objective is to identify opportunities in sectors that play a pivotal role in decarbonization and the broader energy transition.

