Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up 2.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $53,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,004.52. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:HLI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,797. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $717.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.72 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Further Reading

