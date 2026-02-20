Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ASMG) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ASMG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 77,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 204,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF Stock Down 1.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $2.5312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF

The Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF (ASMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of ASML Holding stock, less fees, and expenses. ASMG was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Leverage Shares.

