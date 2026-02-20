American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.69. American Lithium shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 118,269 shares trading hands.

American Lithium Stock Down 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$177.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.61.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

