Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands (NASDAQ:COLAU) Trading Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands (NASDAQ:COLAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $12.90. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands stock. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands (NASDAQ:COLAU – Free Report) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands

Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands is an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company was formed to raise capital in public markets through its NASDAQ listing (COLAU) and to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

As a blank‐check vehicle, Columbus Acquisition Corp has no operations or revenues of its own and holds the proceeds of its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of an approved business combination.

