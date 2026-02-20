50,000 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Acquired by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,285.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 58,414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $97.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

