Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $881,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $111.86 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $115.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Trending Headlines about Consolidated Edison

Here are the key news stories impacting Consolidated Edison this week:

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Edison

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $220,521.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,864.29. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.