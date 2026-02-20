Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £153 and traded as low as £153. Benchmark shares last traded at £153, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of £153 and a 200 day moving average of £141.93. The stock has a market cap of £94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 246,774.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

About Benchmark

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

