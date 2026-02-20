O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,248.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,797.4% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,567.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting O’Reilly Automotive

Positive Sentiment: Third‑party analyst sentiment remains constructive — coverage pieces note resilient execution and stable investor sentiment toward ORLY, which can help support the stock amid minor estimate revisions. What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for O’Reilly Automotive Stock?

Third‑party analyst sentiment remains constructive — coverage pieces note resilient execution and stable investor sentiment toward ORLY, which can help support the stock amid minor estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Peer industry news — Genuine Parts Company (GPC) spin‑off coverage — highlights sector reshuffling that could shift competitive dynamics over 2026–2027; this is more of an industry-level catalyst than an immediate ORLY fundamental change. Investors should watch for how any competitor restructuring affects market share and margin comparisons. The Hidden Value in Genuine Parts Company’s Spin-Off Plan

Peer industry news — Genuine Parts Company (GPC) spin‑off coverage — highlights sector reshuffling that could shift competitive dynamics over 2026–2027; this is more of an industry-level catalyst than an immediate ORLY fundamental change. Investors should watch for how any competitor restructuring affects market share and margin comparisons. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a package of downward EPS revisions (Feb. 18). Cuts include multiple quarters across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1 2026 lowered to $0.68 from $0.71; Q2 2026 to $0.84 from $0.85; Q4 2026 to $0.78 from $0.82) and trims to FY2026 (to $3.19 from $3.28) and FY2027 (to $3.57 from $3.67). The revisions are modest in magnitude but could pressure near‑term sentiment and short‑term stock performance if others follow suit.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting O’Reilly Automotive this week:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.