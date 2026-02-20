Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes Position in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 69,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. SailPoint makes up 1.0% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SailPoint during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Get SailPoint alerts:

SailPoint Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SailPoint from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.70 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SailPoint

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $228,990.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,344,493.88. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $599,585.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,277,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,006,448.15. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.